Nebraska property tax measure unlikely to advance this year

A bill that seeks to reduce property taxes appears to have stalled in the Nebraska Legislature amid concerns from urban senators and coalitions of farm groups and schools.

The bill by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte would lower Nebraska’s school property tax levy cap and limit the percentage of district funding that could come from property taxes. Schools would have seen an increase in state aid.

Senator John Stinner of Gering indicated during the floor debate it may take as much as $900,000 to provide “real” property tax relief but L.B. 640 “is a start”.

Supporters said Tuesday they don’t believe the measure has enough support to overcome a filibuster. Lawmakers debated the bill for roughly three hours but stopped before reaching a vote. It’s unlikely to get debated again this year unless backers can show they have the 33 votes required to force a vote on it.

Urban senators say it could increase costs for their constituents.