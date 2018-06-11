Nebraska Reality Television Star Teaches Middle-School Students About Survival at ACE Camp

(Halsey, NE) Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts are excited to announce the History channel’s ALONE television reality star and wilderness survivalist, Sam Larson is at the Adventure Camp about the Environment (ACE) this week at the State 4-H Youth Camp near Halsey, Nebraska. Larson plans on teaching the students about how to survive in the wilderness, tips and tricks to help them if they’re ever in nature alone and to encourage learning about ways to conserve our natural resources.

“I’m teaching at ACE camp because I believe people are at their best when they spend time in the outdoors,” said survivalist, Sam Larson. “The more we learn about the outdoors, the more we understand that the wilderness is a wonderful place, rather than the scary place that is often portrayed in movies and TV shows. When we learn what the wilderness has to offer, we’re also more likely to protect it for years to come.”

Larson got second place on the History channel’s 1st season of ALONE where 10 survivalists competed to live in the Canadian wilderness the longest with only 10 items all by themselves. Larson got second place. He’s also on the 5th season of ALONE where he treks to the Khentii Mountains of northeastern Mongolia. This new season airs Thursday, June 14th at 9:00 PM central time on the History channel.

ACE Camp is an outdoor, educational and action-packed camp for students who have completed 6th, 7th and 8th grades in the 2017-2018 school year. ACE Camp takes place Sunday, June 10th through Wednesday, June 13th. It’s organized by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs). It teaches students about Nebraska’s natural resources through hands-on learning. This is something Larson knows a lot about.

“This will be my second season “competing” on ALONE,” said Larson. “ALONE is the world’s toughest reality TV competition. Participants film the entire experience by themselves, and there is no camera crew because participants are literally alone. To get to my destination, it required 22 hours of flying and 10 hours in a 4×4 vehicle from Nebraska. It’s a good time.”

ACE Camp gets kids outdoors and excited to explore the beautiful world around them. Campers also get the opportunity to go tubing, experience archery, zip line, build water rockets, and much more. They’ll take home a better awareness of possible careers in natural resources from the professionals who work to conserve them every day.

“Many of the NRDs offer scholarships for students to attend the camp,” Anna Baum, general manager of the Upper Loup Natural Resources District said. “Each activity educates our youth on Nebraska’s water resources, wildlife, soil types, trees, range and grasslands.”

ACE is sponsored by Nebraska NRDs and Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Foundation. Nebraska NRDs and the NARD partner with several organizations to help make the camp a success including Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Nursery, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska Forest Service, Nebraska State 4-H Camp, Hooker County Turner Youth Foundation, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Services.

To find out more information about ACE or to get a copy of a registration form, contact your local NRD or call Upper Loup NRD at 308-645-2250 or visitwww.nrdnet.org or find us on Facebook at “Adventure Camp about the Environment.”