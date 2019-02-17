Nebraska Science Festival launches essay contest

Nebraska Science Festival keynote speaker Grant Imahara has worked on some of the most famous movie and TV robots of all time including R2-D2 and the Energizer Bunny. Now, we’re asking young Nebraskans to let us know what robot they would create and why?

Submit responses to the Nebraska Science Festival’s essay contest for a chance to meet Imahara, a recognized electronics and robots expert from Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters who also consults for Walt Disney Imagineering, where he works on next-generation robots for Disney’s global theme parks.

All submissions are due by March 15.

The contest – open to all fourth- through 12th-grade Nebraska students – precedes this year’s Nebraska Science Festival, which is scheduled for April 5-28. The seventh annual festival again will feature an array of science- and technology-related activities in communities across the state. But, for those who love science, why wait until April? Now is the time to develop your contest entry.

Write a 150- to 1,000-word essay highlighting the science career you want to pursue and win a chance to meet the keynote speaker.

The festival’s keynote address will be April 5 at the Joslyn Art Museum. General admission tickets will be released online at noon on March 2 on a first-come, first-served basis at Eventbrite (four per person). Although the presentation is free, tickets are required for admittance when doors open April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Contest entries must be postmarked no later than March 15, and essays must answer the question: What type of robot would you invent to help people (or your community) and why? Complete contest details can be found at: www.nescifest.com/participate/essay.