Nebraska senator wants constitutional amendment for voter ID

Nebraska lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment requiring photo IDs to vote.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna told a legislative committee on Thursday that requiring a photo ID would help an election process he says is under threat from people casting votes illegally.

Critics say voter fraud is not a problem. Only two of the more than 860,000 Nebraska residents who voted in the 2016 general election are facing charges of voter fraud.

Opponents contend voter ID laws place undue hardships on young mobile people, elderly people with health issues who don’t drive, people with physical or mental limitations and the poor.

A constitutional amendment requires support from 30 of the 49 state senators and a majority vote of the public.