Nebraska senators advance ‘Choose Life’ license plate bill

Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill

that would let drivers display opposition to abortion on their license plates.

Senators voted 37-7 on Tuesday to advance a bill that would require the state Department of Motor Vehicles to design “Choose Life” license plates. It still needs to clear two more rounds of votes for final approval.

The plates would cost $5 more than standard license plates, and revenue would supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, says the plates would signal support for all children.

Senators who oppose the measure say political language should not be on state-issued license plates. They offered amendments to change the message to phrases including “Stop Child Abuse” and “Rape Is No Laughing Matter.”