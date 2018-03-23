Nebraska senators blast budget bill

Nebraska U.S. Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer are harshly criticizing a $1.3 trillion spending bill that has quickly passed both houses of Congress without any time for members to see what is in it.

Sasse said “Every Republican would vote against this disgusting pork bill if a Democrat were President. This spending kegger is a wildly irresponsible use of the taxpayers’ money, and the President should not sign it.”

Fischer said the bill has many important policy wins for Nebraska that she worked on. They include a rebuild of the military, less regulation for livestock producers, and expansion of wireless coverage in rural areas. But Fischer said ” this omnibus bill fails to make any tough choices, tries to be everything to everyone, and is not a responsible way to fund government.”

President Trump has until midnight to sign the bill or face another government shutdown.