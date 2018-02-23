class="post-template-default single single-post postid-292755 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska senators eye incentive for long-term care insurance

BY Associated Press | February 23, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska senators eye incentive for long-term care insurance

Nebraska lawmakers are looking at tax incentives for
long-term care insurance to reduce the number of aging residents who rely on Medicare and Medicaid in the future.

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston presented the measure to the Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Wednesday, saying it would encourage younger residents to purchase private coverage to help pay for their care.

The bill would allow residents to claim an income tax credit equal to 25 percent of the premiums paid for a long-term care insurance policy, up to $250 for an individual and $500 for a joint policy. Residents could only claim the Associated press credit if they were not previously enrolled in a plan.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments