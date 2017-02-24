class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218013 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska senators kill bill to allow debit cards for keno

BY Associated Press | February 24, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska senators kill bill to allow debit cards for keno
MGN/KNEB

Nebraska lawmakers have killed a bill that would have let bar patrons play more games of keno per hour and allowed them to pay with debit and prepaid cards.

Senators voted 24-9 on Friday to indefinitely postpone the measure for the year. Gambling opponents argued that it would feed gambling addictions and the resulting social problems.

Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill pitched his bill as a way to generate additional revenue for cities without raising taxes. Local governments have used keno revenue for a variety of projects, such as baseball diamonds, tennis courts and zoos.

The bill would have reduced the mandatory wait time between keno games from 5 minutes to 4. It also would have allowed keno operators to provide electronic tickets instead of paper tickets.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments