Nebraska State College Board hires consultant for chancellor search

The Nebraska State College Board’s search for a new chancellor will now begin in earnest after consultant Academic Search, inc. has been hired to assist with the process.

The trustees are looking to find a successor for Stan Carpenter, who has been in the position for 18 years.

Trustees Chairman Gary Bieganski of Chadron says Carpenter will stay on until a replacement is found, which he expects will be done by fall or at least the end of the year.

Academic Search, Inc. will collect resumes, do background checks as part of a review of the applicants and select finalists for interviews. Applications for chancellor are already being accepted.