Nebraska State Fair announces Christian and Older Nebraskan’s Day concerts

Grand Island, NE—Nebraska State Fair announced today that The Righteous Brothers, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, and Francesca Battistelli will be performing at the 2018 State Fair. The Righteous Brothers, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will headline Older Nebraskan’s Day with a 2:00pm show on Wednesday, August 29. Christian artist Francesca Battistelli will follow with a 7:30pm concert on Thursday, August 30. Reserved seat tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 1 at 10am. Both performances will be inside the Heartland Event Center. Tickets are $6 for each concert, plus gate, and will be available at the Heartland Event Center Box office or at Etix.com. Nebraska State Fair Fan Club tickets are also available for both concerts for $30.

Forming in 1962 and becoming a staple on the pop charts in the mid-1960s, The Righteous Brothers are known for their hit singles including “Unchained Melody”, “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration”, as well the seminal single “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”.

Contemporary Christian singer/songwriter Francesca Battistelli began performing her songs at the age of 15. She has 7 #1 singles along with a Grammy Award and 6 Dove awards. Her hits include “Holy Spirit”, “Free to Be Me”, and “He Knows My Name”.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “Both The Righteous Brothers and Francesca Battistelli have instantly recognizable and unforgettable vocals. We know both groups will be ones that people can sing along with, and both will be great concerts.”

Nebraska State Fair Fan Club tickets include premium seating, Fan Club pin and credentials, no lines, no waiting and an official Fan Club tote.

The Righteous Brothers, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 2:00pm

Tickets: $6 plus gate at Etix.com or at the Heartland Events Center

box office. $30 for Nebraska State Fair Fan Club.

Francesca Battistelli

Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $6 plus gate at Etix.com or at the Heartland Events Center

box office. $30 for Nebraska State Fair Fan Club.