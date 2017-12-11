Nebraska State Fair wins awards at industry convention

Officials with the Nebraska State Fair announced it was the recipient of 12 awards during the International Association of Fairs and Expositions convention in Las Vegas. The State Fair won first place in five categories, as well as five second place awards, and two third place awards.

Joseph McDermott, State Fair executive director, said, “The IAFE awards are highly competitive every year. It’s a true testament to how hard working our staff and superintendents are to win these awards against tough competition from around the world.”

First place awards came in the Ag, Communications, and Competitive exhibits divisions. The entries included the Living Soil Exhibit at Raising Nebraska, the new Historical Timeline in the foyer of the Nebraska Building, two awards for new or unique competitive exhibits in the Domestics’ Education Department, as well as a radio ad for fair food.

McDermott said the big winner for the State Fair this year was the Domestics’ Education department with six total awards.

“Our domestics superintendents spend so much time each year not only organizing their departments, but really embracing each year’s theme. They really have fun with it and it’s always exciting to see what they come up with in new competitions and how they refresh existing competitions,” said McDermott.

The 2018 Nebraska State Fair runs August 24-September 3.