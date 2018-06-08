Nebraska State Fly-In this weekend in Chadron

After two years of planning, the 2018 Nebraska State Fly-In begins its 3-day run at the Chadron Municipal Airport. It’s the first time Chadron has hosted the event and all parts of the airport are being used.

Terri Haynes, the airline agent and stationmaster in Chadron for several years in the 1980s and 90s, has helped head up the effort to stage the State Fly-In.

Haynes says most of the Fly-In activities will take place in the most historic of the buildings at the Chadron Airport.

The Chadron Airport was built during WWII so Chadron and the college could host a pilot training program whose graduates could then go on to military flight school. Haynes says the WWII connection is the general theme for the weekend, starting tonight.

Tickets are still available at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and City Hall. The cost is $30, but includes admission for tomorrow’s activities as well…which otherwise cost $5 for adults and $3 for youth 5-12 years old.

Tomorrow’s schedule includes breakfast, flight demonstrations, static aircraft displays, vendors, displays on the history of the airport and on the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame, a series of speakers, and an air show at 1:00 with 3 stunt pilots.

Skydiving and helicopter rides will be available, while the Young Eagle Ride program for kids 8-17 runs from 9:00-till-noon on a first come, first served basis with parental permission. There’s also a 5:00 program honoring area WWII veterans and a 6:00 Homegrown Talent Show with a USO theme.