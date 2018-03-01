class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294205 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska state revenue jumps $55 million in current budget

BY Associated Press | March 1, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska state revenue jumps $55 million in current budget
COURTESY_THINKSTOCK_ECONOMY_ISTOCK

Nebraska is expected to gain an additional $55 million in
tax revenue based on newly approved estimates, but lawmakers still face some uncertainty in trying to balance their two-year state budget.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board updated its projections Wednesday for state tax collections. The board predicted the state will collect $4.53 billion in the current fiscal
year, a $25 million increase over its previous projections. By law, that money will automatically go into the state’s cash reserve.

However, the state could see a much larger $335 million revenue surge in the next fiscal year if lawmakers don’t neutralize the effects of recent federal tax changes.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments