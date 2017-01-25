Nebraska State Senator quits Legislature after unsavory Women’s March tweet

An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a retweet he sent that implied Women’s March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault.

Republican Sen. Bill Kintner announced at a news conference Wednesday morning he would resign the seat he has held since 2012. He made the announcement less than an hour before

Nebraska lawmakers were scheduled to debate whether to expel Kintner.

Kintner also faced scrutiny over the summer after it was discovered that he had cybersex with a woman on his state issue laptop. There were calls for his resignation following the news of that scandal. He paid a $1,000 fine for that incident.

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the news of Senator Kintner’s resignation.

“Senator Kintner did the right thing. I will move swiftly to fill the vacancy created by this resignation, so the people of District Two have a voice.”

District Two consists of Cass County as well as portions of Sarpy and Otoe Counties. The Governor’s Office will begin immediately accepting applications to fill the District Two vacancy. Additional application information is forthcoming.