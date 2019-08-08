Nebraska state tourism motto merchandise now available

“Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” merchandise is officially for sale.

Some people will write Nebraska off and never give it another thought. But for those special someone’s willing to give the state a chance, those who are curious, enlightened, suave, debonair (and other French words we can’t remember right now), there’s a “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone,” t-shirt just waiting for you.

“With our new campaign’s continued popularity and success, we’re excited to capitalize on that popularity further by selling merchandise,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Since the moment we announced the campaign back in October we’ve been receiving requests left and right to buy t-shirts and mugs and we’re happy to finally fulfill those requests.”

Items for sale featuring the trademarked “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” logo include a short-sleeve unisex t-shirt, a unisex raglan-sleeved baseball tee and a coffee mug similar to the ones featured on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. Order a shirt or mug here: https://buynebraska.com/collections/nebraska-tourism-commission. Don’t forgot to snap a picture of you and your new “honestly, it’s not for everyone,” item and post it on social media using #HonestlyNE.

In April, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB637, authorizing the Nebraska Tourism Commission to sell promotional products. Since then, NTC has been working on a plan of action for how best to sell these items. The promotional products will be sold through GROW Nebraska’s online store, BuyNebraska.com. Buy Nebraska is the largest Nebraska product online store, featuring over 3,500 products that originated in Nebraska.

Want to join in on all the “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” fun? Use #HonestlyNE on social media or order “The Official 2019 Not-At-All What You Thought State Travel Guide” at VisitNebraska.com.