Nebraska State Trooper dies in Panhandle traffic accident

The Nebraska State Patrol says a state Trooper was killed in the line of duty this morning in the Panhandle.

According to a post on the NSP Twitter account, the trooper was killed in a traffic accident in Morrill County.

The post says NSP will release additional details when appropriate, and asked that everyone keep the Trooper’s family, all of NSP and other involved in their prayers.

Sources tell KNEB News the accident took place on U.S. Highway 26 / Nebraska Highway 92 west of Bridgeport around 7:30 a.m. this morning, and traffic is being detoured away from the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.