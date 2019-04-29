Nebraska Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments at SHS

In honor of Law Day, Nebraska Supreme Court Justices held oral arguments in the Scottsbluff High School auditorium Monday morning.

This visit marks the first time that the Supreme Court has held court arguments in Scottsbluff.

The event is part of a continuing effort by the Nebraska Supreme Court and the legal community to raise awareness of court processes and the importance of civics education to American society.

“The Justices on the Supreme Court recognize that our laws are complex and can be difficult to understand,” said Chief Justice Mike Heavican. “We want the students to understand how the court system works to ensure that justice is served.”

During a student-focused portion of the program prior to the High Court being called into session, Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Kris Mickey and Scottsbluff attorney Steve Olsen provided background information on Law Day and the Nebraska court system to panhandle high school students.

Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley noted, “I’m very excited to have the Nebraska Supreme Court come to our school so that our students have the opportunity to raise their civic awareness and celebrate Law Day in this fashion.”

According to Superintendent Rick Myles, “This is a wonderful and rare opportunity for our students and a compliment to our community.”

No action was taken after the Justices heard oral arguments in two separate Nebraska cases, one from Dawson County and the other from Clay County.

After adjournment, the Justices answered a number of questions from the area panhandle high school students in attendance.