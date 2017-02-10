Nebraska Supreme Court rules new trial needed for $900,000 UP Railroad lawsuit

A retired Union Pacific Railroad employee who was awarded $920,007 in 2015 by a Scotts Bluff County District jury will have to have his case heard once again at trial.

Dan Anderson was awarded the settlement for injuries suffered when a chair he was sitting on broke while he was employed at the railroad’s’s South Morrill facility.

Anderson was 55-years-old when the incident happened in 2007. He lost 61 days of work, and his injuries resulted in fusion back surgery and his doctor recommended a sacroiliac joint fusion as well.

Union Pacific appealed to the Supreme Court, saying Scotts Bluff County District Court erred in several areas. Primarily, the railroad contends that the jury instructions were incorrect, because Anderson should not have been permitted to pursue a negligence claim simultaneously based on both specific acts of negligence and res ipsa loquitur.

In a Friday ruling, the High Court concluded that Scotts Bluff County District Court committed reversible error in instructing the jury on res ipsa loquitur.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has vacated the jury’s verdict and the judgment entered against Union Pacific. Additionally, the Supreme Court has reversed the District Court’s order overruling Union Pacific’s motion for new trial.

The case has been remand back to Scotts Bluff County District Court for a new trial consistent with the Supreme Court opinion.