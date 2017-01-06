Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Dustin Chauncey’s conviction

The man who was convicted for the death of 2-year-old Juliette Geurts of Gering has had his Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death conviction upheld by Nebraska’s high court.

30-year-old Dustin Chauncey was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison for the death; but back in September the Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments from Chauncey’s attorney citing four issues that he believes arose during the trial.

Todd Lancaster with the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy argued the following issues:

Scotts Bluff County District Court erred by not granting Chauncey’s motion to dismiss his indictment due to the grand jury’s finding of probable cause not being support by court records. Scotts Bluff County District Court erred by not granting Chauncey’s motion to quash the indictment on irregularities including the appointment of special prosecutor Jim Zimmerman was improper and was done without statutory authorization. Lancaster also argues that during the grand jury proceedings, Zimmerman improperly misled the jury in advising them what law and penalties applied to the case. Scotts Bluff County District Court erred by not granting Chauncey’s motion in limine prohibited the prosecution from submitting evidence regarding sperm DNA being presented at the trial. The prosecution committed misconduct by disobeying the district court’s order concerning sperm DNA being presented to the jury and the district court erred by not granting Chauncey’s motion for a mistrial after the prosecution committed misconduct.

Today, the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected all assignment of errors argued by Lancaster. The high court affirmed both his conviction and sentence.

Dustin Chauncey will not be eligible for parole until April, 2053 if he does not lose any good time.