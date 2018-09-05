Nebraska takes over environment regulation from feds on highway projects

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will now take on another responsibility after today’s official signing of an agreement with the federal government that will allow state regulators to oversee environmental clearances on major highway projects .

NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis says removing the responsibility from the feds should expedite major highway projects in the state. But he also says it means NDOT will have new work to do that is very important and with some additional liability.

Schneweis said,” Our teams is moving forward and very excited about it and really honored to have the added responsibility to meet our environmental requirements in a way that fits Nebraska and can be done as efficiently as possible. ”

Schneweis says seven other states who already have such an agreement report their environmental regulatory timeframe on projects has been reduced drastically.