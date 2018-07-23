Nebraska tax committee declines to call for special session

A legislative committee is declining to call for a tax-focused special session, despite uncertainty over whether Nebraska needs new laws to collect online sales tax revenue.

Members of the Tax Rate Review Committee ended their meeting Monday without making any recommendations.

The committee meets twice a year to review state revenue estimates and determine whether tax rates need to be changed.

Nebraska State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton told members his department is still reviewing the impact of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door

for states to require online retailers to collect sales taxes.

Fulton says he doesn’t believe a special session is necessary to address the ruling, but his department is still trying to determine whether legislation should be introduced next year.