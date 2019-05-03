Nebraska Tourism Commission Director to visit the Valley next week

Next week is National Travel and Tourism Week, and in celebration Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Executive Director, John Ricks, will visit communities throughout the state to present on tourism in Nebraska and meet with local tourism industry members.

Ricks will be in Gering Wednesday for a tour at Scotts Bluff National Monument at 9:30 a.m. and will be the keynote speaker at an invitation only luncheon at the Civic Center Wednesday.

Ricks says it’s a great time for him to connect with tourism professionals and community members on the importance of Nebraska’s third largest industry.