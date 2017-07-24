Nebraska Tourism Executive Director visiting Kimball welcome center

Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks will be stopping at the High Point Welcome Center in Kimball today.

Kimball Area tourism Director Jo Caskey says she will emphasize the center is an important stop as the first place where eastbound visitors get information, not only about the panhandle and the rest of the state.

Caskey says history remains the one of the big reasons people are visiting western Nebraska, with interest still in some of the key landmarks including Scotts Bluff National Monument, Chimney Rock, the Fur Trade Center in Chadron and Nebraska’s unique Carhenge.

Caskey says she’s excited Ricks is stopping at one of the smaller visitor centers in the state. In it’s short four year history, the High Point Welcome Center has had over 51,000 visitors.