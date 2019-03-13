Nebraska Transportation officials close I-80 westbound at Ogallala

With Wednesday’s blizzard moving into Nebraska morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-80 at Ogallala.

District 5 Engineer Doug Hoevet tells KNEB News the pre-emptive closure was intended to help protect the traveling public. “Based on the storm’s progression, we know it’s probably going to hit around that time”, says Hoevet, “and because of the winds and the amount of snow we’re talking about, putting those message boards out notifying the public earlier allows them to make some better decisions.”

Hoevet says alternative routes that feed or parallel the interstate, such as U.S. Highways 26 and 30, may not be closed yet, but travel along secondary roads west of Ogallala is not advised.

He tells us those routes would also be closed as the storm progresses and conditions warrant. Interstate 80 eastbound Wyoming from Rawlins to Cheyenne closed earlier this morning.