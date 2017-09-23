Nebraska treasurer to auction abandoned safe deposit items

Nebraska’s state treasurer is hosting an eBay auction of

items that were abandoned in safe deposit boxes and turned over to the state between 2006 and 2011.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at

http://stores.ebay.com/nebraskaunclaimedproperty and remain open for 10 days. Bidders can also access the auction site from the treasurer’s website at http://treasurer.nebraska.gov .

Treasurer Don Stenberg says items still available for sale at the end of 10 days may be reposted for a second round of the auction. Items include diamonds, sterling silver, sports trading cards and collectible coins.

Stenberg says his staff would rather see items go back to their owners or owners’ heirs, but the state doesn’t have the storage space to keep them indefinitely. The last auction in 2012 yielded almost $15,000 in sales.