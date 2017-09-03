Nebraska U.S. Senators growing increasingly concerned about N. Korea missile tests

Fremont, NE – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding reports that North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb, the dictatorship’s most powerful nuclear weapon yet.

“If North Korea has in fact successfully tested a nuclear warhead that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim Jong-un is clearly threatening the American people. He must be confronted.

“The United States, our allies and partners, and those who are still enabling Pyongyang must confront and change Kim Jong-un’s calculus of terror. Diplomatically if we can. Militarily if we must.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), the chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, released the following statement today after learning that North Korea conducted a nuclear test:

“The nuclear test conducted by North Korea today is very troubling. We are awaiting further technical details, but early reports indicate it is a significantly more powerful nuclear device than those used in Pyongyang’s previous tests. Without significant international action, it’s only a matter of time before North Korea overcomes the technical challenges remaining to possessing a viable nuclear weapon, which is why I remain committed to strengt