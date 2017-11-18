Nebraska university offers new cybersecurity major

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is offering a new

major in cybersecurity.

Television station KSNB reports that the central Nebraska college will begin offering the bachelor of science in cybersecurity operations in the spring.

Officials say the demand for cybersecurity is high, and the need is likely only going to grow.

Matt Miller is co-creator of the new major. He says students in the new major will learn how to build computer networks and then learn how to keep them secure.

Student Justin Joyce is excited about the new major, saying he’s always been interested in computer security, noting “it’s always in the news that something got hacked.”

