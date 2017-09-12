Nebraska utilities respond to call for Hurricane Irma help

Several Nebraska utilities have responded to the call for Hurricane Irma help from Florida.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management reported Tuesday morning that more than 5 million customers -more than half of the state- didn’t have electricity.

Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker says 21 employees, 16 vehicles and 10 additional pieces of equipment left York on Monday and were expected to arrive Tuesday to aid Tampa Electric.

Omaha Public Power District says around half of its contingent of 47 workers left Monday, with the remainder scheduled to depart Tuesday. They’ve also been assigned to help Tampa Electric restore power to thousands of customers.

Lincoln Electric System, Loup Power District and the city of Grand Island Utilities Department also have sent workers.