Nebraska150 Mobile Children’s Museum coming to the Panhandle this spring

Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore today announced tour dates for the Nebraska150 Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum.”

First Lady Shore said, “We created the Mobile Children’s Museum to provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children’s museum. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, Nebraska’s children will explore their heritage and envision their futures. We hope the experience will help power the imagination and create an excitement about learning.”

The Mobile Children’s Museum will officially launch at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Omaha Children’s Museum, which partnered with the Nebraska150 Celebration on the project.

Shore added, “We could not have accomplished this enormous undertaking without the support and guidance of the Omaha Children’s Museum. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and the expertise they brought to the project. It’s only appropriate that we kick-off the tour in their backyard – the beginning of our 26-week, 42-community tour across Nebraska.”

Below is a list the Panhandle communities the Mobile Children’s Museum will visit in 2017 along with the dates it will be in each community. Hours of operation will vary by location. Visit www.ne150.org/museum/ for additional details prior to the museum’s visit. Twitter @TruckinNE and Instagram @TruckinNE.