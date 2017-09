The final acts have been finalized for the 2018 Summer Jam Concert Series to be held next year in North Platte during NEBRASKAland Days.

Brett Young will open for Florida-Georgia Line while the Charlie Daniels Band will appear in front of Alabama.

NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge says tickets for the concert series have moved well through the first month or two of sales.

Tickets are available at nebraskalanddays.com .