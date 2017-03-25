class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224347 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraskans encouraged to vote for a state reptile

BY Dave Strang | March 25, 2017
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hoping to raise awareness for the state’s reptile species by encouraging all citizens to vote for a state reptile.

Nebraska’s state symbols include western meadowlark, white-tailed deer, goldenrod, honeybee and cottonwood. The state lacks a designated state reptile, however.

Nebraska is home to 48 species of reptiles, including snakes, turtles and lizards. That list has been narrowed to six species: ornate box turtle, common snapping turtle, bullsnake, western hognose snake, prairie lizard and six-lined racerunner. Voters are encouraged to select one to represent the state. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/reptilevote to cast your ballot. Voting ends May 31.

