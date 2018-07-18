Nebraska’s first ever Miss USA in Scottsbluff today

Nebraska’s first ever Miss USA will be in Scottsbluff today for a public meet and greet at the Fairfield Inn from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA 2018 on May 21st. She is the first Nebraskan to ever be crowned Miss USA and will now represent the United States in the Miss Universe Pageant later this year.

Sarah was crowned National American Miss Jr. Teen for 2009-2010 and Miss Nebraska Teen USA in 2012. She is a 2013 graduate of Papillion-LaVista South High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

In 2017, Sarah graduated cum laude from Texas Christian University with two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communications with a business minor and a Bachelor of Science in Child Development.

Earlier this year, Sarah became a Certified Child Life Specialist. She is passionate about helping children and families. She serves as a liaison and advocate for children and families with their medical team in children’s hospital settings. She helps patients and their families understand procedures, diagnoses and much more.

Born and raised a Husker football fan, while in college, Sarah worked on the Dallas Cowboys Promotions Team, interacting with fans, sponsors, and partners on game day.