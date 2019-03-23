NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief: more than $400,000 donated

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated to aid eastern Nebraska and western Iowa flood victims during The #NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief Friday.

During the 17 hour effort by the Nebraska Broadcasters and its members, including KNEB, $436,719 was donated to the American Red Cross for relief activities in the coming weeks and months.

While the special phone number used to direct donations specifically to the Nebraska/Iowa disaster recovery was good for one day only, additional donations can be made by check to a local Red Cross chapter. For those in and near the Panhandle and western Nebraska, that address is: American Red Cross, 404 E. 3rd St, Grand Island, NE 68801.

The Red Cross is a regionalized organization and the people the NBA coordinated with are responsible for the region consisting of Nebraska, SW Iowa and Kansas. The phone number in use Friday was secured to make sure that all money donated on Friday through that phone number stayed in our region. As donations are received the Red Cross deploys them to the areas of greatest need based on the areas that are most impacted. Right now the greatest need is in Nebraska. Some funding could go to the five SW Iowa counties impacted by flooding in this Red Cross region, as they are a part of the impacted zone. Red Cross questions should go to PIO Josh Murray at joshua.murray@redcross.org or 402-677-7404.