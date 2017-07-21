Nebraska Forest Service promoting forest management to reduce wildfires

The Nebraska Forest Service would like to work with forest landowners in the Wildcat Hills and Pine Ridge areas to reduce the timber that could lead to wildfires.

The Wildcat Hills, Pine Ridge and Niobrara Valley forests in the Valentine area are home to an estimated 350,000 acres of timber that could fuel wildfires in dry conditions.

Adam Smith with the U.S. Forest Service says surveys have been sent to the forest landowners indicating the Forest Service can help in reducing their risk of fire. Smith says they work with the landowners to provide an inventory of their trees so they can advertise to timber buyers and sawmills and help line up sales.

Smith says a gubernatorial proclamation noting the dry conditions around the state could provide more state resources to help contain fires.