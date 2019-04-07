NEST 529 Scholarship Contest Encourages Children to Draw Their Dreams for the Future

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha today announced the ninth annual NEST 529 Draw Your Dreams Scholarship Contest, open nationwide to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The 12 winning entries, selected by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association, will each receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account.

To enter the Draw Your Dreams contest, children are invited to submit a drawing of what they aspire to be when they grow up. The entries should be drawn on a 9- by 12-inch landscape using pencil, crayons, paint, watercolor or paper collage. To qualify, the drawing must be one of the first 400 entries received between 12:00:00 a.m. CT on April 2, 2019, and 11:59:59 p.m. CT on May 14, 2019.

“The Draw Your Dreams Scholarship Contest encourages children to think creatively and proactively about their futures,” said Treasurer Murante. “Every child can achieve their higher education goals with hard work and the right preparation. With the help of NEST 529, Account Owners are able to prepare financially for the costs of college and make these dreams a reality.”

“For nearly a decade the Draw Your Dreams Contest has been an opportunity for NEST 529 to celebrate and empower young students and their families to pursue their educational aspirations,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “We are delighted to provide these children with a boost to their NEST 529 accounts, and to spark important conversations about saving for college.”

Applicants can submit a copy of their drawing by mail or online at planartsnetwork.org. For scholarship contest rules, visit NEST529.com/scholarships. Contest rules also are available at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships.