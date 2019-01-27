NEST “Why I Want to Go to College” Writing Sweepstakes Now Open

For the 17th year, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers will be sponsoring the “Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes, with entries due Friday, March 29, 2019.

Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners who will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings accounts – including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska’s three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the May 5, 2019 Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion, where they will be recognized during the game.

“This challenge is a great way for students to focus on their goals, improve their writing skills while also learning how to save for their education. I’m looking forward to meeting the winners and their families at Werner Park,” said State Treasurer John Murante.

Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST, the state-sponsored 529 college savings program that allows for tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Nebraska account owners can qualify for up to $10,000 a year in state income tax deductions.

Students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. Entries are limited to 750 words and should be sent to Becki Frishman, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046.

Information about the writing sweepstakes is available on the Treasurer’s website at www.treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/.