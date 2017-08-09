class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252850 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Netflix to stream film being partially produced in western Nebraska

BY Kevin Mooney | August 9, 2017
Netflix to stream film being partially produced in western Nebraska
(Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

The Coen brothers have announced that Netflix will feature the Western anthology series “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” that will be filmed partially in Sioux County. The announcement was made by the Coens on a report made by the Hollywood Reporter.

The production will feature six tales about the American frontier including travels along the Oregon Trail. It was estimated a thousand people lined up at the Midwest Theater last week for fifty or sixty non-speaking extra parts in the film. Those chosen will spend approximately two weeks at the film site in September.

The film is slated to premiere in 2018.

