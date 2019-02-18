Neuwirth steps down as Director of PVB Ambassador Club

Cyndi Neuwirth, Ambassador Club Director for Platte Valley Bank has retired. Cyndi has been with Platte Valley Bank and Companies since 2000, and has served as the Director of the Ambassador Club during that time. The Platte Valley Bank Ambassador Club is a club for customers ages 50 and older with $10,000 or more on deposit with Platte Valley Bank. The Ambassador Club provides periodic informational seminars, card parties, holiday parties and travel opportunities to these customers.

In her retirement Cyndi will continue to work at her family owned and operated business ABC Nursery on a part-time basis. Participate in many civic opportunities including, The WNCC Foundation Board, Soroptimist and BPW. She also has plans to spend more time with family and friends.

Hod Kosman, President and CEO for Platte Valley Companies stated, “We are so grateful to Cyndi for her years of service to our company. She has been a true leader to our Ambassador Club program and has had the opportunity to connect with so many of our customers over the years. We wish Cyndi nothing but the best in her retirement, she will be missed.”

An open house reception for Cyndi was held at the Platte Valley Professional Center Friday, February 15th. Platte Valley Companies is currently seeking a replacement for Cyndi’s position, if you have an interest in this job or questions about the Platte Valley Bank Ambassador please contact Platte Valley Bank at 308-623-7004.