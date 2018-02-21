New airline gets good report card despite weather issues

On it’s 23rd day of serving the community, United Airlines/Skywest received a good report card before the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board Wednesday morning.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News that as of last week sometime, they had logged around 350 boardings.

And while there have been a few glitches, Skelton says none of them have been related to the type of issues the airport had with previous carriers.

Skelton said, “It’s tough to start a new airline this time of year when you have weather you can’t control, not only here, but in Denver, Chicago or other places that can impact service. So we have had some issues but the one big thing we are not hearing is no pilots. That was our biggest issue before and we are not hearing that.”

Skelton says once we get into springtime weather, he anticipates smooth sailing for the airline, noting that United Airlines will be making a larger investment in the airport this spring, designating it as an official diversion station for United Airlines.