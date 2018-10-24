New Americorps service members sworn into SBPS program

Giving back to the schools and the community is a driving force for the four new Americorps service members sworn into the program for the Scottsbluff Public Schools this week.

Scotts Bluff County Judge James Worden gave the program oath Tuesday to the group during a ceremony at the Scottsbluff High School Tuesday.

New AmeriCorps member Maria Rios, who was inspired to join by the help her son has received, works with first- through third-graders at Westmoor Elementary.

Rios said “The 3rd graders are one-on-one, explain the school work they’re supposed to do, if they don’t understand, help them. And the first graders, more on recess time, line them up, make sure they’re lines up and quiet, and follow the rules.”

An Americorps grant helps the district add volunteers into classrooms who help provide one-on-one assistance to students who may be struggling or otherwise need some extra help.