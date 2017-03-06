New Chadron Aquatics and Wellness Center opens

John Axtell he new Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center, some four years in planning and construction, opened to the public quietly and without fanfare this morning.

The center, which converted the city’s outdoor swimming into an indoor facility, is having a soft opening this week with just a limited schedule because all of the center’s 14 part-time workers are current Chadron State College students and the school began break on Friday.

Facility Supervisor Brandon Girard says the soft opening gives him and his staff a better chance to deal with any unforeseen issues before big crowds arrive.

The Aquatics Center moves to its full schedule next Monday. The schedule and information on fees and passes can be found at the city of Chadron’s website chadron-nebraska.com or at the center’s Facebook page.