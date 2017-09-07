New Cobblestone hotel planned in Bridgeport

Another Cobblestone Hotel is planned for the local area, this time in Bridgeport.

KNEB News has learned construction on the new 35 room hotel is scheduled to start the first part of October at the current Main Street site of the Bridgeport Inn. Preliminary work is being done now on removing the current hotel in preparation for the new project.

Two local investors are involved in the Cobblestone Hotel, which is expected to open in late spring or early summer of next year according to one of the investors. Cobblestone will manage the property.

The investor says Main Street Bridgeport is a great location for the new hotel because of all the traffic that runs through the community.