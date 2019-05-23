New Coffee Table Book Shows and Tells History of Scotts Bluff National Monument

A first ever coffee table style book titled “Scott Bluff National Monument – Through the Years” has been produced as a collaborative project with the Monument’s Cooperative Association, the Oregon Trail Museum Association and the Star Herald.

The book was introduced during a media conference at Legacy of the Plains Museum Thursday morning.

The project was made possible through the support of Platte Valley Bank, Kelley Bean, 21st Century, NTC Logistics, WNCC, Regional West, and First State Bank.

Monument Superintendent Dan Moreford told KNEB News the book is a fitting tribute during the 100th anniversary of the Monument.

The book includes historic pictures from the 1930’s through present that cover a variety of events and discussion about geology.

Sales for the book began today and it can be found in the temporary trailer outside the Scott Bluff National Monument Visitor Center, call (308)-765-4983 or email otmasbnm@gmail.com.