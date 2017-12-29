New DED Director getting to know his agency’s “customers”

The new Director of Economic Development for the state of Nebraska is not wasting any time getting to know the state.

Dave Rippe, in his second week on the job, is touring Scottsbluff businesses today as the final stop in a ten city tour this week through central and western Nebraska.

Rippe said, ” We need to have a better understanding of our customer. And the customers for the DED are the businesses, communities and people of Nebraska. And how do you know what those folks want if you don’t come out and talk to them.”

Rippe says he’s finding the usual issues with workforce and housing as he visits rural Nebraska. But he told us on our News Extra program that he’s been surprised by the passion of young leaders in the smaller communities and their desire to move their communities forward with new jobs and companies.

Rippe also spoke about the benefits of tax increment financing as he planned to visit several local locations where it was key in developing new businesses.