New detainee contract may be ready for signature Tuesday

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says he is hopful he will have a contract with a new Laramie County juvenile detention center in Cheyenne ready to be signed by the county commissioners this coming Tuesday.

The county is looking to solve their problem of having to house juvenile detainees 400 miles away in eastern Nebraska. Overman says they just need to get an agreement finalized in the contract regarding medical releases of local inmates, which he doesn’t believe will be an issue .

Overman says Chief Deputy Troy Brown and District 12 Chief Probation Officer Darren Duncan were both impressed with the facility, its staffing and protocols during their visit a couple weeks ago.

Overman says he is also in the beginning stages of working on a backup contract with a Casper facility if the Cheyenne detention center is full and can’t accommodate a local detainee.