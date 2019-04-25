New Director of Carpenter Center named

A new Director for the Carpenter Center in Terrytown has been announced.

Today, Kristi Sornson was named as the successor to Executive Director Bob Nemnich, who is retiring this summer.

Sornson’s four main goals as Director include:

Engaging with individuals and diverse community groups to ensure optimal recreational and educational programming

Maximizing the use of the facility

Maintaining fiscal responsibility

Positively promoting future growth that aligns with the Carpenter Center’s mission.

Sornson’s background includes training and mentoring individuals and promoting special activities, as well as analyzing community needs and resources.

Her work experience with education, strategic planning, systems analysis, and tactical intervention will contribute to the Carpenter Center’s success as an organization.

She will begin her duties this July, with Nemnich’s retirement set for July 31st. Sornson will be introduced to the public at the Carpenter Center’s murder-mystery fundraiser dinner Saturday evening at the Civic Center.