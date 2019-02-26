New Farm & Ranch Succession Planning Workshop Coming to Central City on March 14

CENTRAL CITY, NE (FEBRUARY 26, 2019)— A new workshop designed to help farmers and ranchers prepare to transition their family farm or ranch to the next generation is coming to Central City on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Changing Hands – Your Legacy, Their Future workshop presented by Farm Bureau Financial Services will be held at 7 p.m. at the Prairie Creek Vineyard & Winery in Central City. The workshop aims to help farmers and ranchers map out a strategy to protect their legacy for future generations and ensure a successful transition. Free and open to the public, the workshop is part of Farm Bureau Financial Services efforts to help prepare area farmers and ranchers to make business succession decisions.

Nearly all farms in the U.S. – about 99 percent¹ – are owned by families, and 70 percent of U.S. farmland will likely transfer in the next two decades.² The Changing Hands – Your Legacy, Their Future workshop will help guide farmers and ranchers through important questions such as “How can I treat all my heirs fairly?” or “How can I protect my assets?” The workshop also aims to help address the complexities of, financial, emotional, and family dynamics.

“Farm Bureau Financial Services has a long history of serving farmers and ranchers, and we are proud to continue that service with our new Farm & Ranch Succession Workshops,” said Nancy Wiles, Marketing Communications Vice President with Farm Bureau Financial Services. “This workshop is a great opportunity for farmers and ranchers to start thinking about the transition process. It’s not something people like to think about, but it’s an important step to take in ensuring the continuation of their life’s work.”

The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is required for attendance. To learn more and to register, visit fbfs.com/changing-handsor contact Shannon Hannappel at (308) 946-3893.