New Gering Electrical Superintendent has paid his dues

Gering’s new electrical superintendent is a familiar face to many citizens and city employees.

Doug Parker was introduced to the Gering council this week and told KNEB NEWS he’s excited about being the head of the electrical department after 14 years with the department, starting as a meter reader.

Parker succeeds Ron Doggett, who resigned last fall to take a similar position in palisade, near McCook .

The city is currently building a new sub-station at D Street, with the goal to upgrade the electric department with fewer sub-stations that will be able to provide more power, especially during the peak usage season in the summer. The D street substation should be complete soon.