New Gering Finance Director begins duties, getting familiar with city finances

The city of Gering’s new finance director is now a week into her new position, gearing up for budget discussions for the upcoming fiscal year.

However, Renae Jimenez tells KNEB News given the process is already underway and her short time in the new position, her involvement will be more along the lines of watching, learning and hearing the direction the city council would like to go.

“Tammy (Cooley), our HR Director and Amanda (Uhrich), the Accounting Office Coordinator, have had the budget under control, have met with the committees. So they’ve taken the ball, ran with it, and have done a great job keeping things on track,” says Jimenez, “And so, I’m not going to step in the middle of all that. I’m learning, and it’s more of an orientation process for me, of how Gering handles their process of the budget.”

Jimenez says while producing a budget is always a balancing act, and while it’s early in her tenure, Gering appears to be on fairly solid financial footing going forward.

She tells us she was drawn to the new post because her children and their families live in the area, and the Gering post means increased ability to spend time with family.