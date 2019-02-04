New Gering Junior High curriculum to include more choice in later grades

Construction at Gering High School not the only changes coming to the school district, as officials prepare for moving the Freshman Academy into that facility once it’s completed.

At Gering Junior High School, administrators and staff started preparing last spring for the shift to 6th through 8th graders, including adjustments to the teaching curriculum.

Principal Shawn Seiler says with the new grade alignment, incoming junior high 6th graders will still be focusing on developing skill-driven abilities, but there will be changes for older students. “so we make sure those skills are in place in 6th and 7th, but as they progress in the middle school we want to give them some options”, says Seiler. “The kids got to choose in 7th grade a few different options, then in 8th grade we really wanted to transition that deeper level knowledge and skill development.”

Seiler tells KNEB News the offerings will still include Honors classes to challenge advanced students, as well as intervention courses to help those who may be struggling.

Parents will be receiving a letter soon explaining the changes, as well as providing some details on orientation classes in April and half-day visitations scheduled in May for upcoming 6th and 7th grade students.